Words Like Violence?
May 08, 2022
WORDS LIKE VIOLENCE?

MAY 08, 2022      AARON SMITH      SEASON 1      EPISODE 26

SHOW NOTES:
Happy Mother's Day to all you wonderful moms out there! Today in Episode 26, we consider the importance of free-speech and the ability to engage in rational argumentation about the world around us. We also contemplate the difference between the risk of false information versus the absence of truth. Why is it so vital to society to embrace the ability to engage in civil discourse?

Feel free to email me at subtlecain@protonmail.com with any questions or suggestions. Your support is always appreciated!

Substack Articles:
https://subtlecain.substack.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=substack_profile

You are valued, you are loved, and you are worthy.

0 Comments
Appears in episode
subtlecain
