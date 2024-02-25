INTERVIEW IAIN DAVIS: THE DISILLUSIONED BLOGGER
FEBRUARY, 25TH 2024 AARON SMITH SEASON 1 EPISODE 64
SHOW NOTES:
Today, we speak with Mr. Iain Davis, who is a researcher, journalist, book author, blogger, and autodidact of the highest caliber. I find Iain to be a thoughtful, engaging writer who shares my high regard for the importance of sifting and winnowing through the evidence. He presents his arguments with the explicit desire to inspire curiosity in his audience, so they will enter with him into the arena of ideas.
I believe you’ll enjoy this thought-provoking and hope-invoking conversation, in which we discuss Iain's views on geopolitical movements, CBDCs, the unjust treatment of UK journalist Richard D. Hall, and the globalists' strategic implementation of technocracy. See below for links to Iain Davis and Richard D. Hall!
IAIN DAVIS:
https://substack.com/@iaindavis
https://iaindavis.com
The subtlecain Spotlight: This episode we feature journalist Richard D. Hall. Please follow the links to learn more about his situation and how you can support him.
IAIN'S OFFGUARDIAN ARTICLE: https://off-guardian.org/2024/02/13/richard-d-hall-a-travesty-of-justice
Here's the link to his legal fund: https://www.richplanet.net/legal.php
Interview Iain Davis: The Disillusioned Blogger