The subtlecain Podcast
The subtlecain Podcast
Interview Hrvoje Moric: Happy Warrior
0:00
-1:07:29

Interview Hrvoje Moric: Happy Warrior

subtlecain
Mar 10, 2024
Share

Send us a Text Message.

INTERVIEW HRVOJE MORIC: HAPPY WARRIOR


MARCH, 10TH 2024      AARON SMITH      SEASON 1      EPISODE 65

SHOW NOTES:

Today, we speak with Hrvoje Morić about the importance of being a Happy Warrior, being grounded, being connected to people in our communities, and embracing the joy found in the little things. We also discuss various aspects of the globalist schemes and related geopolitical dynamics. Hrvoje is a Geneva School of Diplomacy graduate, former Professor of International Relations, proud Croatian-American-Mexican, and founder of The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast. With the assistance of experts from around the world, he seeks to critically analyze global affairs and is devoted to examination of the perilous truths of our time.

You can always email me at subtlecain@protonmail.com

The subtlecain Podcast Telegram: https://t.me/ThesubtlecainPodcast

Substack: https://subtlecain.substack.com


LINKS:

HRVOJE MORIC LINKS:

https://geopoliticsandempire.com/

https://tntradio.live/shows/the-hrvoje-moric-show/

https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com/

THE SUBTLECAIN SPOTLIGHT:  DR. ROBERT EPSTEIN

DR. ROBERT EPSTEIN ON GEOPOLITICS & EMPIRE:

https://geopoliticsandempire.com/2020/02/22/robert-epstein-were-living-in-unseen-dictatorship-2020-is-big-tech-takeover-turning-point-133/

DR. ROBERT EPSTEIN American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology

https://aibrt.org/

Support the Show.

You are valued, you are loved, and you are worthy.

0 Comments
The subtlecain Podcast
The subtlecain Podcast
Pierce through the propaganda
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
subtlecain
Recent Episodes
Interview Dr. Joseph Sansone: Legal Battles and Learned Helplessness
  subtlecain
Interview James Roguski: Silence is Consent
  subtlecain
Interview Doc Malik: Don't Fall for the Fear
  subtlecain
Interview Patrick Wood: Mad World
  subtlecain
For Prion Out Loud Part 1
  subtlecain
They Blinded us with Science: Revisited
  subtlecain
Interview Iain Davis: The Disillusioned Blogger
  subtlecain