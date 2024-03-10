Send us a Text Message.

INTERVIEW HRVOJE MORIC: HAPPY WARRIOR





MARCH, 10TH 2024 AARON SMITH SEASON 1 EPISODE 65

SHOW NOTES:

Today, we speak with Hrvoje Morić about the importance of being a Happy Warrior, being grounded, being connected to people in our communities, and embracing the joy found in the little things. We also discuss various aspects of the globalist schemes and related geopolitical dynamics. Hrvoje is a Geneva School of Diplomacy graduate, former Professor of International Relations, proud Croatian-American-Mexican, and founder of The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast. With the assistance of experts from around the world, he seeks to critically analyze global affairs and is devoted to examination of the perilous truths of our time.



You can always email me at subtlecain@protonmail.com



The subtlecain Podcast Telegram: https://t.me/ThesubtlecainPodcast



Substack: https://subtlecain.substack.com



LINKS:

HRVOJE MORIC LINKS:

https://geopoliticsandempire.com/

https://tntradio.live/shows/the-hrvoje-moric-show/

https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com/

THE SUBTLECAIN SPOTLIGHT: DR. ROBERT EPSTEIN



DR. ROBERT EPSTEIN ON GEOPOLITICS & EMPIRE:

https://geopoliticsandempire.com/2020/02/22/robert-epstein-were-living-in-unseen-dictatorship-2020-is-big-tech-takeover-turning-point-133/

DR. ROBERT EPSTEIN American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology

https://aibrt.org/

Support the Show.

You are valued, you are loved, and you are worthy.