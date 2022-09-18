The subtlecain Podcast
Who Are you?
Who Are you?

Sep 18, 2022
WHO ARE YOU?

 
SEPTEMBER 18, 2022      AARON SMITH      SEASON 1      EPISODE 35

Today, in Episode 35, we take a closer look at the concept of identity and the mechanisms by which we define who we are. How do we determine not only who we are but also who we ought to be? I believe the essence of who we are is a reflection of who we believe we ought to be. The distance between the "are" and the "ought" can have an enormous influence on our mental, physical, and spiritual health. In fact, that distance is a constant tension that some of us battle with all of our lives.

Feel free to email me at subtlecain@protonmail.com with any questions or suggestions. Your support is always appreciated!

https://subtlecain.substack.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=substack_profile

