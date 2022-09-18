Send us a Text Message.

WHO ARE YOU?



SEPTEMBER 18, 2022 AARON SMITH SEASON 1 EPISODE 35

SHOW NOTES:



Today, in Episode 35, we take a closer look at the concept of identity and the mechanisms by which we define who we are. How do we determine not only who we are but also who we ought to be? I believe the essence of who we are is a reflection of who we believe we ought to be. The distance between the "are" and the "ought" can have an enormous influence on our mental, physical, and spiritual health. In fact, that distance is a constant tension that some of us battle with all of our lives.



You are valued, you are loved, and you are worthy.