WHAT'S THE FREQUENCY PASCAL?

DECEMBER 19, 2021 AARON SMITH SEASON 1 EPISODE 9

SHOW NOTES:

It's almost Christmas, so I thought it appropriate to spend Episode #9 discussing the meaning of this holiday and the various systems we use to organize our lives. Less structured and more personal is the tack I took here.

Merry Christmas, everyone. I hope you all have loved ones to share it with. And if you don't celebrate Christmas, I hope you at least take some time to connect with others. There are no links to show notes today, just well wishes. Happy Holidays.

You can also donate to the Day By Day Warming Shelter in Oshkosh, WI. Consider helping out this wonderful organization that truly saves lives: https://www.paypal.com/fundraiser/charity/1576745

You are valued, you are loved, and you are worthy.