UNDER MY THUMB

FEBRUARY 27, 2022 SEASON 1 EPISODE 19

SHOW NOTES:

This week's Episode #19 takes another look at Biderman's Chart of Coercion, but from a different perspective. The abusive and authoritarian actions we have been subjected to over the last couple of years need to be acknowledged if we are going to be able to recognize them moving forward. The tactics are not new, nor are they relevant only to the current events. Coercion is anathema to consent. The more we understand the tactics of totalitarianism, the less likely they will be effective against us.

Biderman's Chart of Coercion: https://www.strath.ac.uk/media/1newwebsite/departmentsubject/socialwork/documents/eshe/Bidermanschartofcoercion.pdf



Airborne Precautions:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK531468

https://www.osha.gov/sites/default/files/publications/OSHA3767.pdf (SEE FIGURE 2: SURGICAL MASKS, FILTERING FACEPIECE RESPIRATORS, AND SURGICAL RESPIRATORS)

