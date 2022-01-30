The subtlecain Podcast
Uncomfortably Numb
Uncomfortably Numb

subtlecain
Jan 30, 2022
UNCOMFORTABLY NUMB

JANUARY 30, 2021      AARON SMITH      SEASON 1      EPISODE 15          

SHOW NOTES:

Information is in no short supply in the modern world. In Episode #15, we delve into some ancient information: Plato's Myth of Thamus and Theuth. We discuss the story in relation to our heavy reliance on search engines to find accurate information. We also touch on the potential consequences of focusing only on the world around us—the outside world—instead of looking within ourselves.  

Plato's Phaedrus: The Myth of Thamus and Theuth: https://conversational-leadership.net/myth-of-thamus-and-theuth

 Feel free to email me at subtlecain@protonmail.com with any questions or suggestions.

Substack Articles:
https://subtlecain.substack.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=substack_profile

You are valued, you are loved, and you are worthy.

Pierce through the propaganda
