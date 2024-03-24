The subtlecain Podcast
They Blinded us with Science: Revisited
subtlecain
Mar 24, 2024
THEY BLINDED US WITH SCIENCE REVISITED


MARCH, 24TH 2024      AARON SMITH      SEASON 1      EPISODE 66

SHOW NOTES:

Back in December of 2021, I released an Episode called, They Blinded us with Science. This little talk was about Scientism as a religion, rather than the scientific method being applied to the natural world in order to discover replicable and reliable inferences about the world we live in. I believe that it’s aged well and, since I have picked up many new listeners, I thought I’d bring it forward. I cleaned it up a little and tried to add a little flavor at the beginning and the end for you. So, please indulge me this short holiday. I hope you enjoy this flashback episode. In the very near future, I will be going over some medical information that I’ve come across and I think that this is an important precursor to that.

THE SUBTLECAIN SPOTLIGHT: DOC MALIK-HONEST HEALTH

Please check out Doc Malik's work. My personal choice for the Spotlight this episode!
"Ex orthopaedic surgeon with 25 years experience Cancelled for speaking up for common sense, medical ethics, and calling out the tyranny. Host of the Doc Malik Honest Health Podcast"
https://substack.com/@docmalik

