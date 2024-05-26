Send us a Text Message.

INTERVIEW: DR. JOSEPH SANSONE

LEGAL BATTLES AND LEARNED HELPLESSNESS





MAY, 26TH, 2024 AARON SMITH SEASON 1 EPISODE 71





SHOW NOTES: (AI generated)

Can the fight for constitutional rights and public health intersect in a battle against mRNA injections? That's the question Dr. Joseph Sansone, a psychotherapist turned legal activist, answers as he recounts his journey from a resolution to ban mRNA injections with the Republican Party in Florida to facing censorship and his own health battles. In this Episode, we tackle the complexities of resisting perceived medical tyranny, the pivotal role of grassroots political engagement, and how to turn away from mainstream narratives to uncover deeper truths.



As society grapples with apathy and the ominous shadow of learned helplessness, our discussion ventures into the realms of judicial review, strategic legal maneuvering, and the indispensable power of individual action. We dissect the psychological underpinnings of resistance, the impact of diffusion of responsibility on societal engagement, and the imperative of a proactive, rather than reactive, approach to confronting critical issues that threaten our fundamental rights and human dignity.



Wrapping up our thought-provoking session, we probe the delicate interplay between faith, health, and morality in the face of global crises. Dr. Sansone imparts his wisdom on navigating life's challenges with resilience, advocating for faith as a beacon of hope and the significance of acting on one's convictions. It's an episode that not only shines a light on pressing controversies but also empowers you with the belief that every individual is capable of making a tangible, real-world impact.



SPOTLIGHT AND DR. SANSONE LINKS:



Karen Kingston:

https://karenkingston.substack.com



Dr. Ana Michalcea:

https://substack.com/@anamihalceamdphd



Dr. Joseph Sansone:

https://josephsansone.substack.com





