Interview Iain Davis: The Disillusioned Blogger

Today, we speak with Mr. Iain Davis, who is a researcher, journalist, book author, blogger, and autodidact of the highest caliber. I find Iain to be a thoughtful, engaging writer who shares my high regard for the importance of sifting and winnowing through the evidence. He presents his arguments with the explicit desire to inspire curiosity in his audience, so they will enter with him into the arena of ideas.

I believe you’ll enjoy this thought-provoking and hope-invoking conversation, in which we discuss Iain's views on geopolitical movements, CBDCs, the unjust treatment of UK journalist Richard D. Hall, and the globalists' strategic implementation of technocracy. See below for links to Iain Davis and Richard D. Hall!



IAIN DAVIS:

https://substack.com/@iaindavis

https://iaindavis.com





The subtlecain Spotlight: This episode we feature journalist Richard D. Hall. Please follow the links to learn more about his situation and how you can support him.



IAIN'S OFFGUARDIAN ARTICLE: https://off-guardian.org/2024/02/13/richard-d-hall-a-travesty-of-justice





Here's the link to his legal fund: https://www.richplanet.net/legal.php

