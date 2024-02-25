The subtlecain Podcast
Interview Iain Davis: The Disillusioned Blogger
Interview Iain Davis: The Disillusioned Blogger

Feb 25, 2024
INTERVIEW IAIN DAVIS: THE DISILLUSIONED BLOGGER



FEBRUARY, 25TH 2024      AARON SMITH      SEASON 1      EPISODE 64

SHOW NOTES:

Today, we speak with Mr. Iain Davis, who is a researcher, journalist, book author, blogger, and autodidact of the highest caliber. I find Iain to be a thoughtful, engaging writer who shares my high regard for the importance of sifting and winnowing through the evidence. He presents his arguments with the explicit desire to inspire curiosity in his audience, so they will enter with him into the arena of ideas.

I believe you’ll enjoy this thought-provoking and hope-invoking conversation, in which we discuss Iain's views on geopolitical movements, CBDCs, the unjust treatment of UK journalist Richard D. Hall, and the globalists' strategic implementation of technocracy. See below for links to Iain Davis and Richard D. Hall!

You can always email me at subtlecain@protonmail.com

The subtlecain Podcast Telegram: https://t.me/ThesubtlecainPodcast

Substack: https://subtlecain.substack.com

IAIN DAVIS:

https://substack.com/@iaindavis
https://iaindavis.com

The subtlecain Spotlight: This episode we feature journalist Richard D. Hall. Please follow the links to learn more about his situation and how you can support him.

IAIN'S OFFGUARDIAN ARTICLE: https://off-guardian.org/2024/02/13/richard-d-hall-a-travesty-of-justice

Here's the link to his legal fund: https://www.richplanet.net/legal.php

