THE TORTOISE AND THE HARE



JANUARY 01, 2023 AARON SMITH SEASON 1 EPISODE 43

SHOW NOTES:



Happy New Year! Today, in Episode 43, we discuss hope and despair coming into the new year and ask what the best response might be to challenges we face as a society. Complacency is the most fertile soil for evil to grow in.



Energy Talking Points:

https://energytalkingpoints.com



Our World in Data:

https://ourworldindata.org/poverty



Neighbor's house fire:

https://www.givesendgo.com/Bensonhousefire



SUBSTACK:

https://subtlecain.substack.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=substack_profile



Substack Articles:

You are valued, you are loved, and you are worthy.