The subtlecain Podcast
The subtlecain Podcast
The Show Must Go On
0:00
-25:11

The Show Must Go On

subtlecain
Jan 02, 2022
Share

Send us a Text Message.

THE SHOW MUST GO ON

JANUARY 02, 2021      AARON SMITH      SEASON 1      EPISODE 11          

SHOW NOTES:

In Episode #11, I give a synopsis of the material covered thus far and address the need for reflection in our lives. The constant assault of stimuli that we are subjected to—and that we subject ourselves to—can compromise our ability to reason and rob us of important introspection.

Happy New Year! Who knows what's around the corner? Join me in skeptical optimism. But remember, whatever comes our way, none of us are ever alone. There is always help at hand.

Please rate and review the podcast on Apple or Spotify or on any of the apps that you use to listen to subtlecain. It really helps!!

You can find me on Patreon (see below) and on Substack (https://subtlecain.substack.com). I am developing the systems and would love feedback and any assistance with the production of the show.

The Smith-Mundt Modernization Act of 2012: https://www.congress.gov/bill/112th-congress/house-bill/5736/text

Feel free to email me at subtlecain@protonmail.com with any questions or suggestions. Your support is always appreciated!

Substack Articles:
https://subtlecain.substack.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=substack_profile

You can support the show in these ways:

GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/thesubtlecainpodcast

Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/subtlecain

Support the Show.

You are valued, you are loved, and you are worthy.

0 Comments
The subtlecain Podcast
The subtlecain Podcast
Pierce through the propaganda
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
subtlecain
Recent Episodes
Interview Dr. Joseph Sansone: Legal Battles and Learned Helplessness
  subtlecain
Interview James Roguski: Silence is Consent
  subtlecain
Interview Doc Malik: Don't Fall for the Fear
  subtlecain
Interview Patrick Wood: Mad World
  subtlecain
For Prion Out Loud Part 1
  subtlecain
They Blinded us with Science: Revisited
  subtlecain
Interview Hrvoje Moric: Happy Warrior
  subtlecain
Interview Iain Davis: The Disillusioned Blogger
  subtlecain