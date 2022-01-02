Send us a Text Message.

THE SHOW MUST GO ON

JANUARY 02, 2021 AARON SMITH SEASON 1 EPISODE 11

SHOW NOTES:

In Episode #11, I give a synopsis of the material covered thus far and address the need for reflection in our lives. The constant assault of stimuli that we are subjected to—and that we subject ourselves to—can compromise our ability to reason and rob us of important introspection.

Happy New Year! Who knows what's around the corner? Join me in skeptical optimism. But remember, whatever comes our way, none of us are ever alone. There is always help at hand.

The Smith-Mundt Modernization Act of 2012: https://www.congress.gov/bill/112th-congress/house-bill/5736/text

