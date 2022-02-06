The subtlecain Podcast
The Road Less Travelled
The Road Less Travelled

subtlecain
Feb 06, 2022
THE ROAD LESS TRAVELED

FEBRUARY 06, 2021      AARON SMITH      SEASON 1      EPISODE 16          

SHOW NOTES:

Episode #16 is the first time I conduct an interview for an episode. Join me for an engaging conversation with Pete Gahagan— entrepreneur, philosopher, and farmer. We lightly touch on education, macroeconomics, and other topics. I think you'll enjoy Pete's perspective. Thank you for your continued support.

You are valued, you are loved, and you are worthy.

