THE REASON
DECEMBER 18, 2022 AARON SMITH SEASON 1 EPISODE 42
SHOW NOTES:
Today, Episode 42, I offer a seasonal metaphor for the technocratic agenda, share some news about further developments in the mission, and ask you to consider the difference between knowledge and wisdom. Thank you for your continued support!
I have officially begun publishing The subtlecain Podcast newsletter on Substack. Please consider subscribing to the free content. Here is the link.
https://subtlecain.substack.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=substack_profile
Feel free to email me at subtlecain@protonmail.com with any questions or suggestions. Your support is always appreciated!
Substack Articles:
https://subtlecain.substack.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=substack_profile
You can support the show in these ways:
GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/thesubtlecainpodcast
Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/subtlecain
You are valued, you are loved, and you are worthy.
The Reason