Synchronicity Part 2
Synchronicity Part 2

May 08, 2023
SYNCHRONICITY PART 2

MAY 07, 2023      AARON SMITH      SEASON 1      EPISODE 50

SHOW NOTES:

Today, in Episode 50,  we continue to evaluate Jacques Ellul's thoughts on the topic of propaganda. We dive into Propaganda of Agitation and Propaganda of Integration. This is a very complex and nuanced topic and the more we learn about how these different mechanisms are employed against us, the better equipped we will be recognize and reject attacks on our minds.

States of Emergency:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_national_emergencies_in_the_United_States

Corbett Report on Propaganda:
https://www.corbettreport.com/?s=propaganda

Free PDF of Jacques Ellul's book:
https://archive.org/details/Propaganda_201512


Feel free to email me at subtlecain@protonmail.com with any questions or suggestions. Your support is always appreciated!

Substack Articles:
https://subtlecain.substack.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=substack_profile

