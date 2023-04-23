The subtlecain Podcast
Synchronicity Part 1
Synchronicity Part 1

subtlecain
Apr 23, 2023
SYNCHRONICITY PART 1

APRIL 23, 2023      AARON SMITH      SEASON 1      EPISODE 49

SHOW NOTES:

Today, in Episode 49,  we take some time to refresh on the topic of propaganda. I will share some common techniques and start diving into Jacques Ellul's book on the topic. In this series, we will also approach the hypothesis that technological advancements have facilitated a synchronization of methods and forms of propaganda that dissolves previous borders. "Propaganda ceases where simple dialogue begins"-Jacques Ellul

The International Jacques Ellul Society:
https://ellul.org/

Feel free to email me at subtlecain@protonmail.com with any questions or suggestions. Your support is always appreciated!

Substack Articles:
https://subtlecain.substack.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=substack_profile

Appears in episode
subtlecain
