Sticks and Stones
Sticks and Stones

Nov 21, 2021
STICKS AND STONES

NOVEMBER 21, 2021      AARON SMITH      SEASON 1      EPISODE 5    

SHOW NOTES:

Episode #5 focuses on the importance of words. Language can be used to build up or to tear down, to free us or to enslave us. In this episode, I share some quotes whose powerful words caught my eye. You'll find these quotes and many more at https://www.azquotes.com, a website I read often and enjoy.  

 Feel free to email me at subtlecain@protonmail.com with any questions or suggestions. Your support is always appreciated!

