SINS OF THE FATHER PART 3



NOVEMBER 06, 2022 AARON SMITH SEASON 1 EPISODE 39

SHOW NOTES:



Today, Episode 39, is the last installment of this three-part series, though it won't be the last time we address the topic of eugenics. I'm quite capable of maintaining dispassionate objectivity about certain subjects, but I suppose we all have our kryptonite—and eugenics is mine. I ask you once again to consider the syllogism I proposed in Part 1 of this series. Below is a small collection of links for those interested in doing further research.



Corbett Report links:

https://www.corbettreport.com/tag/eugenics



WEF Transhumanism Platitudes:

https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2018/04/transhumanism-advances-in-technology-could-already-put-evolution-into-hyperdrive-but-should-they



GMO Foods:

https://gmwatch.org/en



Jordan Peterson on Population Collapse:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GcA3rI19jYM



WEF Climate Alarmism propaganda:

https://www.weforum.org/topics/climate-change



NIH Abortion and Race:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7436774



NIH Polypharmacy and pharmaceutical misconduct:

https://www.nia.nih.gov/news/dangers-polypharmacy-and-case-deprescribing-older-adults



War Against the Weak: Eugenics and America's Campaign to Create a Master Race:

http://www.waragainsttheweak.com



Substack Articles:

https://subtlecain.substack.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=substack_profile



