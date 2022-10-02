Send us a Text Message.

SINS OF THE FATHER PART 1



OCTOBER 02, 2022 AARON SMITH SEASON 1 EPISODE 36

SHOW NOTES:



Today, in Episode 36, we begin looking into the history of early eugenics and refresh our deductive reasoning. Herbert Spencer, Charles Darwin, Thomas Robert Malthus, and Francis J. Galton are introduced in Part 1. As we progress through the topic, we will examine the historical manifestations of eugenics and investigate whether there are modern day examples of this ideology in practice under a new set of circumstances and terminology. Here's a hint, there appears to be a whole lot of lipstick on this particular pig...



You are valued, you are loved, and you are worthy.