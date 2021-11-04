The subtlecain Podcast
The subtlecain Podcast
Sift and Winnow
0:00
-19:40

Sift and Winnow

subtlecain
Nov 04, 2021
Share

Send us a Text Message.

SIFT AND WINNOW  

NOVEMBER 03, 2021      AARON SMITH      SEASON 1      EPISODE 1

SHOW NOTES:

In Episode #1, we walk through the basics of reasoning, of correlation versus causation, and of the importance of confronting our confirmation bias. In exploring these subjects, my goal is not to provide you with conclusions, but rather with questions and with resources that can answer those questions.

I've never been a dip-my-toes-in-the-pool-first kind of guy. So, this being my very first podcast, I was hesitant to launch it. But I remembered the immortal words of Pat Flynn, "You have to be a disaster before you can be a master."

Feel free to email me at subtlecain@protonmail.com with any questions or suggestions. Your support is always appreciated!

Substack Articles:
https://subtlecain.substack.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=substack_profile

You can support the show in these ways:

GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/thesubtlecainpodcast

Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/subtlecain

Support the Show.

You are valued, you are loved, and you are worthy.

0 Comments
The subtlecain Podcast
The subtlecain Podcast
Pierce through the propaganda
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
subtlecain
Recent Episodes
Interview Dr. Joseph Sansone: Legal Battles and Learned Helplessness
  subtlecain
Interview James Roguski: Silence is Consent
  subtlecain
Interview Doc Malik: Don't Fall for the Fear
  subtlecain
Interview Patrick Wood: Mad World
  subtlecain
For Prion Out Loud Part 1
  subtlecain
They Blinded us with Science: Revisited
  subtlecain
Interview Hrvoje Moric: Happy Warrior
  subtlecain
Interview Iain Davis: The Disillusioned Blogger
  subtlecain