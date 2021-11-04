Send us a Text Message.

SIFT AND WINNOW

NOVEMBER 03, 2021 AARON SMITH SEASON 1 EPISODE 1

SHOW NOTES:

In Episode #1, we walk through the basics of reasoning, of correlation versus causation, and of the importance of confronting our confirmation bias. In exploring these subjects, my goal is not to provide you with conclusions, but rather with questions and with resources that can answer those questions.

I've never been a dip-my-toes-in-the-pool-first kind of guy. So, this being my very first podcast, I was hesitant to launch it. But I remembered the immortal words of Pat Flynn, "You have to be a disaster before you can be a master."

Feel free to email me at subtlecain@protonmail.com with any questions or suggestions. Your support is always appreciated!



Substack Articles:

https://subtlecain.substack.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=substack_profile



You can support the show in these ways:



GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/thesubtlecainpodcast

Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/subtlecain

Support the Show.

You are valued, you are loved, and you are worthy.