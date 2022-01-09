The subtlecain Podcast
Jan 09, 2022
ROAD TO KNOW WHERE

JANUARY 09, 2021      AARON SMITH      SEASON 1      EPISODE 12          

SHOW NOTES:

In Episode #12, we start exploring the conditions Professor Mattias Desmet has outlined as necessary for the onset of Mass Formation. As we dig deeper into the topic, I share some evaluations of the first two conditions, based on my own research. Professor Desmet has been making more appearances and his work is being brought to the forefront as we see the pandemic narrative starting to lose its grip. I also give a more in-depth explanation of the Smith-Mundt Modernization Act of 2012.

The World Health Organization on ending lockdowns: https://t.co/XLdaedsKVS

The US Information and Educational Exchange Act of 1948:
https://www.usagm.gov/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/US-InformationEducational-Exchange-Act_1948.pdf


The Smith-Mundt Modernization Act of 2012: https://www.congress.gov/bill/112th-congress/house-bill/5736/text


Interview with Professor Desmet: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CRo-ieBEw-8

Imperial College Report: https://www.imperial.ac.uk/mrc-global-infectious-disease-analysis/covid-19/report-12-global-impact-covid-19

Mental Illness Statistics: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7413844

Feel free to email me at subtlecain@protonmail.com with any questions or suggestions. Your support is always appreciated!

