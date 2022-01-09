Send us a Text Message.



ROAD TO KNOW WHERE

JANUARY 09, 2021 AARON SMITH SEASON 1 EPISODE 12

SHOW NOTES:

In Episode #12, we start exploring the conditions Professor Mattias Desmet has outlined as necessary for the onset of Mass Formation. As we dig deeper into the topic, I share some evaluations of the first two conditions, based on my own research. Professor Desmet has been making more appearances and his work is being brought to the forefront as we see the pandemic narrative starting to lose its grip. I also give a more in-depth explanation of the Smith-Mundt Modernization Act of 2012.

The World Health Organization on ending lockdowns: https://t.co/XLdaedsKVS



The US Information and Educational Exchange Act of 1948:

https://www.usagm.gov/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/US-InformationEducational-Exchange-Act_1948.pdf







The Smith-Mundt Modernization Act of 2012: https://www.congress.gov/bill/112th-congress/house-bill/5736/text



Interview with Professor Desmet: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CRo-ieBEw-8



Imperial College Report: https://www.imperial.ac.uk/mrc-global-infectious-disease-analysis/covid-19/report-12-global-impact-covid-19



Mental Illness Statistics: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7413844



Substack Articles:

https://subtlecain.substack.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=substack_profile



