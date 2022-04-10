Send us a Text Message.

NOT EVERYBODY WANTS TO RULE THE WORLD

APRIL 10, 2022 AARON SMITH SEASON 1 EPISODE 24

SHOW NOTES:

Today in Episode 24, we start diving into the history of technocracy and begin making connections to some of the current initiatives being put forward by high level officials and major influencers. The technocratic controls being implemented around the world are a real threat to human autonomy and if we educate ourselves about how this ideology has progressed over the years, we are more likely to understand the trajectory of our society. The past can be a powerful predictor of the future.



TECHNOCRACY RISING:

https://www.technocracy.news/product/technocracy-rising-the-trojan-horse-of-global-transformation/



TECHNOCRACY STUDY GUIDE:

https://technocracyinc.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/Study-Course.pdf



CORBETT REPORT DOCUMENTARIES:

https://www.corbettreport.com/?s=how+big+oil+conquered+the+world

https://www.corbettreport.com/gateshealth/



WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM-NET ZERO

https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2021/11/net-zero-emissions-cop26-climate-change/



Substack Articles:

https://subtlecain.substack.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=substack_profile



