JUST LIKE THAT
DECEMBER 04, 2022 AARON SMITH SEASON 1 EPISODE 41
SHOW NOTES:
Today, Episode 41, I am calling on all of you to consider what it is that you can do to bless another. I also share a specific need that I hope you will take the time to hear about. The link below will take you to a website page where you can support a family in need. Please consider helping however you can.
https://www.givesendgo.com/Bensonhousefire
Feel free to email me at subtlecain@protonmail.com with any questions or suggestions. Your support is always appreciated!
Substack Articles:
https://subtlecain.substack.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=substack_profile
You can support the show in these ways:
GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/thesubtlecainpodcast
Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/subtlecain
You are valued, you are loved, and you are worthy.
Just Like That