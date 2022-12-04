The subtlecain Podcast
subtlecain
Dec 04, 2022
JUST LIKE THAT

 
DECEMBER 04, 2022      AARON SMITH      SEASON 1      EPISODE 41

SHOW NOTES:

Today, Episode 41, I am calling on all of you to consider what it is that you can do to bless another. I also share a specific need that I hope you will take the time to hear about. The link below will take you to a website page where you can support a family in need. Please consider helping however you can.
https://www.givesendgo.com/Bensonhousefire

Feel free to email me at subtlecain@protonmail.com with any questions or suggestions. Your support is always appreciated!

Substack Articles:
https://subtlecain.substack.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=substack_profile

You can support the show in these ways:

GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/thesubtlecainpodcast

Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/subtlecain

You are valued, you are loved, and you are worthy.

