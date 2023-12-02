The subtlecain Podcast
Interview: William Ramsey-The Smiley Face Killers
Dec 02, 2023
INTERVIEW: WILLIAM RAMSEY-THE SMILEY FACE KILLERS

NOVEMBER 02, 2023      AARON SMITH      SEASON 1      EPISODE 58

SHOW NOTES:

Today, in Episode 58, we are joined by William Ramsey to talk about his new book, The Smiley Face Killers, which explores the question of who is abducting and murdering young men in the US and UK. William Ramsey is an attorney, author, researcher, documentarian, and broadcaster. He has written multiple books, including Prophet of Evil (Aleister Crowley, 911 and The New World Order) and Abomination (Devil Worship and Deception in the West Memphis Three Murders). He has also made five documentaries and worked as a producer for three years of the Ed Opperman Report. His top-rated true crime podcast is called William Ramsey Investigates. You are welcome to email me with questions or comments at subtlecain@protonmail.com.

Links to William Ramsey's work:

https://www.williamramseyinvestigates.com

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/william-ramsey-investigates/id1388815042

GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/thesubtlecainpodcast

