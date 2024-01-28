Send us a Text Message.

INTERVIEW: TERRY WOLFE-WAR OF THE WORDS

JANUARY, 28TH 2024 AARON SMITH SEASON 1 EPISODE 62

SHOW NOTES:



Imagine a world orchestrated by the intellectual elites, a place where technocracy reigns supreme over passion and chaos. Isn't that just a utopian dream or perhaps a prelude to a dystopian nightmare? Terry Wolfe, a mind whose intellect dances on the pages of his acclaimed works, graces us once again to unwrap the intellectual tussle between H.G. Wells and George Orwell. Spiraling through Wells's vision of an orderly New World Order and contrasting it with Orwell's somber warnings in "1984," we carve a path through the dense forest of their ideologies, drawing lines that connect to the roots of today's global power plays.



As the world spins on the axis of progress, are we inching closer to the brink of a society that is too controlled, too designed? Terry and I navigate the intricacies of Orwell's fear of a technocracy that chokes the natural, untamed parts of humanity. We dissect the aspirations and anxieties that echo in the halls of modern thought, legacies left by Wells and his contemporaries. This isn't just a casual chat; it's a deep-sea exploration into the abyss of societal reform and the chilling ripples it sends across our collective consciousness.



We don't just stop at the cerebral, though. This episode sails into the speculative seas of Wells's allegories, discussing their startling relevance in an age grappling with global warming and UFOs. Could the rise in public interest in extraterrestrial life signal a cosmic shift in consciousness? We touch upon the spiritual and the speculative, questioning the existence of interdimensional beings and their possible impact on global transformation. Join us on this profound journey as we examine the threads that weave together politics, spirituality, and human belief, culminating in a conversation that's as much about personal awakening as it is about the societal metamorphosis we all find ourselves a part of.



VIDEO OF INTERVIEW:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DIUjyfhUpWY



TERRY WOLFE SUBSTACK:

https://winterchristian.substack.com



LUCIANO FAMILY:

https://www.givesendgo.com/adoptingalani





Support the Show.

You are valued, you are loved, and you are worthy.