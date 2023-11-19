Send us a Text Message.

INTERVIEW: TERRY WOLFE

NOVEMBER 19, 2023 AARON SMITH SEASON 1 EPISODE 57

SHOW NOTES:



Today, in Episode 57, we are joined by author and independent researcher, Terry Wolfe. We discuss his book, Fire in the Rabbit Hole and his other work. Terry warns that "The Great Awakening" may actually be a false dichotomy set up in contrast to "The Great Reset." I think you'll enjoy this discussion. See the links below to his website and Substack. You are welcome to email me with questions or comments at subtlecain@protonmail.com.



Links to Terry Wolfe's work:



https://www.wolfpox.com



https://winterchristian.substack.com



