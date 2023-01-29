The subtlecain Podcast
Interview: Jim Gale
Interview: Jim Gale

Jan 29, 2023
INTERVIEW: JIM GALE

 
JANUARY 29, 2023      AARON SMITH      SEASON 1      EPISODE 44

SHOW NOTES:

Today, in Episode 44, I have the opportunity to speak with Jim Gale. Jim is a man of action who is working hard to help find solutions to the problems we face as a society. He has found ways to use his life experience and talent to encourage people to take power back in the form of food forests. He also has a dynamic podcast with a host of freedom-loving guests. I think you will truly appreciate what he has to offer.

LIVE INTERVIEW VIDEO:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_bKBYsFunt4

JIM GALE WEBSITE AND PODCAST LINKS:
https://foodforestabundance.com
https://foodforestabundance.com/resources/podcast/

