The subtlecain Podcast
The subtlecain Podcast
Interview: James Roguski-Don't Quit While You're Ahead!
0:00
-59:41

Interview: James Roguski-Don't Quit While You're Ahead!

subtlecain
Jan 14, 2024
Share

Send us a Text Message.

INTERVIEW: JAMES ROGUSKI-DON'T QUIT WHILE YOU'RE AHEAD!

JANUARY, 14TH 2024      AARON SMITH      SEASON 1      EPISODE 61

SHOW NOTES:

This week, in Episode 61, returning guest James Roguski and I unearth the truths behind the World Health Organization's covert maneuvers. We peel back layers of obscurity to reveal the fact that pivotal amendments to international health regulations, previously reported as adopted, were never actually voted on. Prepare for an eye-opening discussion about the implications of this perchance intentional oversight and about the critical need for transparency in global health governance.

JAMES ROGUSKI LINKS:
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/exit-the-who
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/exit-the-united-nations-and-the-who

DAMASCUS ROAD PROJECT:
https://damascusroadproject.org

GREATER RESET:
https://thegreaterreset.org

Support the Show.

You are valued, you are loved, and you are worthy.

0 Comments
The subtlecain Podcast
The subtlecain Podcast
Pierce through the propaganda
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
subtlecain
Recent Episodes
Interview Dr. Joseph Sansone: Legal Battles and Learned Helplessness
  subtlecain
Interview James Roguski: Silence is Consent
  subtlecain
Interview Doc Malik: Don't Fall for the Fear
  subtlecain
Interview Patrick Wood: Mad World
  subtlecain
For Prion Out Loud Part 1
  subtlecain
They Blinded us with Science: Revisited
  subtlecain
Interview Hrvoje Moric: Happy Warrior
  subtlecain
Interview Iain Davis: The Disillusioned Blogger
  subtlecain