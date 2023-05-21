The subtlecain Podcast
The subtlecain Podcast
Interview: James Corbett Dissent Into Madness
0:00
-56:55

Interview: James Corbett Dissent Into Madness

subtlecain
May 21, 2023
Share

Send us a Text Message.

INTERVIEW : JAMES CORBETT DISSENT INTO MADNESS

MAY 21, 2023      AARON SMITH      SEASON 1      EPISODE 51

SHOW NOTES:

Today, in Episode 51, we have a special guest, James Corbett of CorbettReport.com. James is a documentarian and open source journalist extraordinaire. He  joins us to discuss his recent series of articles, Dissent Into Madness. Psychology is a fascinating field of study. It has helped us to understand some of the complexities of the human mind. However, what can be used for good can also be used for evil. In his Dissent Into Madness articles, James shares some cautionary tales of political dissidents who were labeled as mentally ill and poses some important questions about how we should respond to tyranny. Be sure to take a minute to watch the dancing guy video!

Bystander Effect Video:
https://www.corbettreport.com/the-bystander-effect-solutionswatch-video

First Follower: Leadership Lessons from Dancing Guy:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fW8amMCVAJQ

Clare Swinney Interview:
https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-098-clare-swinney

National Citizens Inquiry:
https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-inquiry
https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/ottawa-testimony



Feel free to email me at subtlecain@protonmail.com with any questions or suggestions. Your support is always appreciated!

Substack Articles:
https://subtlecain.substack.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=substack_profile

You can support the show in these ways:

GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/thesubtlecainpodcast

Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/subtlecain

Support the Show.

You are valued, you are loved, and you are worthy.

0 Comments
The subtlecain Podcast
The subtlecain Podcast
Pierce through the propaganda
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
subtlecain
Recent Episodes
Interview Dr. Joseph Sansone: Legal Battles and Learned Helplessness
  subtlecain
Interview James Roguski: Silence is Consent
  subtlecain
Interview Doc Malik: Don't Fall for the Fear
  subtlecain
Interview Patrick Wood: Mad World
  subtlecain
For Prion Out Loud Part 1
  subtlecain
They Blinded us with Science: Revisited
  subtlecain
Interview Hrvoje Moric: Happy Warrior
  subtlecain
Interview Iain Davis: The Disillusioned Blogger
  subtlecain