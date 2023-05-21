INTERVIEW : JAMES CORBETT DISSENT INTO MADNESS
MAY 21, 2023 AARON SMITH SEASON 1 EPISODE 51
SHOW NOTES:
Today, in Episode 51, we have a special guest, James Corbett of CorbettReport.com. James is a documentarian and open source journalist extraordinaire. He joins us to discuss his recent series of articles, Dissent Into Madness. Psychology is a fascinating field of study. It has helped us to understand some of the complexities of the human mind. However, what can be used for good can also be used for evil. In his Dissent Into Madness articles, James shares some cautionary tales of political dissidents who were labeled as mentally ill and poses some important questions about how we should respond to tyranny. Be sure to take a minute to watch the dancing guy video!
Bystander Effect Video:
https://www.corbettreport.com/the-bystander-effect-solutionswatch-video
First Follower: Leadership Lessons from Dancing Guy:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fW8amMCVAJQ
Clare Swinney Interview:
https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-098-clare-swinney
National Citizens Inquiry:
https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-inquiry
https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/ottawa-testimony
