INTERVIEW: JAMES CORBETT

FEBRUARY 20, 2022 Aaron Smith Season 1 Episode 18

SHOW NOTES:

James Corbett of the Corbett Report joins us in Episode #18 for an important conversation on the biosecurity state and the implications of some of the trends we are seeing in society in general. We also discuss his #SolutionsWatch series and emphasize the importance of each of us being actively engaged in resisting tyranny.

Corbett Report:

https://www.corbettreport.com

https://www.corbettreport.com/?s=bill+gates

https://www.corbettreport.com/?s=solutions+watch



Giorgio Agamben: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/249251855_Giorgio_Agamben_State_of_Exception_Stato_di_eccezione_Translated_by_Kevin_Attell



2001 The Model State Emergency Health Powers Act: https://www.ncsl.org/Portals/1/documents/health/modelact.pdf



OSHA: https://archive.is/T9aYq



WHO 2005: https://www.who.int/ihr/finalversion9Nov07.pdf

Substack Articles:

https://subtlecain.substack.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=substack_profile



