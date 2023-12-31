The subtlecain Podcast
The subtlecain Podcast
Interview: Frode Klevstul-Audio Goat
0:00
-51:33

Interview: Frode Klevstul-Audio Goat

subtlecain
Dec 31, 2023
Send us a Text Message.

INTERVIEW: FRODE KLEVSTUL-AUDIO GOAT

DECEMBER 31, 2023      AARON SMITH      SEASON 1      EPISODE 60

SHOW NOTES:


Today, in Episode 60 of The subtlecain Podcast, we speak with Frode Klevstul about his recent release of the audio version of his book Bill Goats and the Forest. Frode shares some his of his trials and tribulations over the course of the last year and how he has retained his sense of hope and encouragement, while facing censorship and financial hardship. Bring in the New Year with this insightful and delightful author and entrepreneur.

FRODE'S WORK:
https://ajp.fm
https://billgoats.com

JAMES CORBETT:
https://www.corbettreport.com

You are valued, you are loved, and you are worthy.

