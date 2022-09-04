Send us a Text Message.

INTERVIEW: FRODE BURDAL KLEVSTUL



SEPTEMBER 4, 2022 AARON SMITH SEASON 1 EPISODE 34

SHOW NOTES:



Today, in Episode 34, I am joined by the author of the book, Bill Goats and the Forest, Frode Burdal Klevstul. Frode is an insightful man with a strong sense of obligation to speak truth with love and actively engage with others in a way that inspires introspection. It is truly my pleasure to share this conversation with you all. See the link below for how to support Frode in his work.



Bill Goats and the Forest:

https://billgoats.com



Feel free to email me at subtlecain@protonmail.com with any questions or suggestions. Your support is always appreciated!



Substack Articles:

https://subtlecain.substack.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=substack_profile



You can support the show in these ways:



GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/thesubtlecainpodcast

Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/subtlecain

Support the Show.

You are valued, you are loved, and you are worthy.