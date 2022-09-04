The subtlecain Podcast
Interview: Frode Burdal Klevstul
Interview: Frode Burdal Klevstul

subtlecain
Sep 04, 2022
INTERVIEW: FRODE BURDAL KLEVSTUL

 
SEPTEMBER 4, 2022      AARON SMITH      SEASON 1      EPISODE 34

SHOW NOTES:

Today, in Episode 34, I am joined by the author of the book, Bill Goats and the Forest, Frode Burdal Klevstul. Frode is an insightful man with a strong sense of obligation to speak truth with love and actively engage with others in a way that inspires introspection. It is truly my pleasure to share this conversation with you all. See the link below for how to support Frode in his work.

 Bill Goats and the Forest:
https://billgoats.com

Feel free to email me at subtlecain@protonmail.com with any questions or suggestions. Your support is always appreciated!

Substack Articles:
https://subtlecain.substack.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=substack_profile

