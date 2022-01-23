Send us a Text Message.

GIVE A LITTLE BIT

JANUARY 23, 2021 AARON SMITH SEASON 1 EPISODE 14

SHOW NOTES:

The moral framework in which we operate guides our decisions. Sometimes that framework can become imbalanced between the empirical and mythical. What is the basis for charity? In Episode #14, we begin a discussion about meaning and morality. We discover that the hard, unfeeling approach of the strictly objective does not account for the human tendency for charity.

