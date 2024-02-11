DAY IN THE LIFE: DIGITAL DEITIES
FEBRUARY, 28TH 2024 AARON SMITH SEASON 1 EPISODE 63
SHOW NOTES:
Ever wondered if our devotion to the latest gadgets mirrors the ancient worship of golden idols? Join me, your host, to navigate the treacherous waters of our technologically-saturated culture, guided by insights from Neil Postman's "Technopoly." It's time we scrutinize how our daily lives, once rich with personal convictions, are now being subtly sculpted by the invisible hands of digital deities.
V4V:
This episode we feature author Iain Davis and call for support for his work.
IAIN DAVIS:
LINKS TO RECENT INTERVIEWS:
ANTIJANTEPODDEN-MIRIAM EKELUND, FRODE BURDAL KLEVSTUL:
CORBETT REPORT-SOLUTIONS WATCH:
Day in the Life: Digital Deities