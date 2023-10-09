CROSSTOWN TRAFFIC
OCTOBER 08, 2023 AARON SMITH SEASON 1 EPISODE 54
SHOW NOTES:
Today, in Episode 1 of Season 2, we discuss the disproportionate focus on catastrophe in the media and the reality of our lives. We also discuss what authority and leadership are, as well as the power of symbols. Clowns abound, my friends, clowns abound, but we must not allow ourselves to be lured into believing that just because something is outlandish, it isn't dangerous.
Suggested Reading:
Propaganda: The Formation of Men's Attitudes- Jacques Ellul
The Crowdsourced Panopticon- Jeremy Weissman
The Rape of the Mind- Joost Meerloo
The Crowd: The Study of the Popular Mind- Gustav Le Bon
Amusing Ourselves to Death- Neil Postman
You are valued, you are loved, and you are worthy.
