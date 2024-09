Send us a Text Message.

Today, in Episode 53, I shoot from the hip and offer a personal message that deviates from the usual more scripted presentation. I thought it prudent to share a recent experience I had in the hope that you would be encouraged. I appreciate each and every one of you for sharing your valuable time with me. Take heart, "the Light shines in the darkness and the darkness has not overcome it".

You are valued, you are loved, and you are worthy.