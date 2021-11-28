COME ON BABY LIGHT MY TORCH
NOVEMBER 28, 2021 AARON SMITH SEASON 1 EPISODE 6
SHOW NOTES:
In Episode #6, we tackle the difference between persuasion and propaganda. To do that subject justice, we must take a look at Edward Bernays and explore some of his devious contributions to the propaganda that infects our world. Being able to recognize propaganda is a must if we are to break away from its subversive, often-undetected influence in our lives. I really think you'll find this episode helpful to your journey.
