CASTLES MADE OF SAND

JUNE 05, 2022 AARON SMITH SEASON 1 EPISODE 28

SHOW NOTES:



Today, in Episode 28, we’re going to discuss some of the collateral damage of the COVID narrative. We'll also touch on Mass Formation and the Overton Window. I hope this discussion is productive and informative and leaves you with more questions than answers, because that’s what we do here—ask questions! Let's enter the arena of ideas . . .



NOTE: The production quality is a result of recording away from the studio. I appreciate your understanding!



Professor Mattias Desmet/James Corbett Interview

https://www.corbettreport.com/desmet-massformation



The Psychology of Totalitarianism by Dr. Mattias Desmet

https://www.chelseagreen.com/product/the-psychology-of-totalitarianism



Professor Mattias Desmet on the Peak Prosperity YouTube Channel

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CRo-ieBEw-8



Substack Articles:

https://subtlecain.substack.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=substack_profile



