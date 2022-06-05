The subtlecain Podcast
Castles Made of Sand
Castles Made of Sand

subtlecain
Jun 05, 2022
CASTLES MADE OF SAND

JUNE 05, 2022      AARON SMITH      SEASON 1      EPISODE 28

SHOW NOTES:

Today, in Episode 28, we’re going to discuss some of the collateral damage of the COVID narrative. We'll also touch on Mass Formation and the Overton Window. I hope this discussion is productive and informative and leaves you with more questions than answers, because that’s what we do here—ask questions! Let's enter the arena of ideas . . .

NOTE: The production quality is a result of recording away from the studio. I appreciate your understanding!

 
Professor Mattias Desmet/James Corbett Interview
https://www.corbettreport.com/desmet-massformation

The Psychology of Totalitarianism by Dr. Mattias Desmet
https://www.chelseagreen.com/product/the-psychology-of-totalitarianism

Professor Mattias Desmet on the Peak Prosperity YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CRo-ieBEw-8


Feel free to email me at subtlecain@protonmail.com with any questions or suggestions. Your support is always appreciated!

Substack Articles:
https://subtlecain.substack.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=substack_profile

You are valued, you are loved, and you are worthy.

