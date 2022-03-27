The subtlecain Podcast
Bulls on Parade
Mar 27, 2022
MARCH 27, 2022      AARON SMITH      SEASON 1      EPISODE 23

SHOW NOTES:
Today, in Episode #23, we examine the balance between being informed and gratuitous consumption of negative, and often misleading, information. Does the perceived benefit of being informed, outweigh the harm from an imbalance of hope and tragedy?  Are we being led around like cattle to be corralled, when we spend so much time and energy listening to voices we know are untruthful and manipulative? I ask these questions and more.

