BRICKS IN THE WALL PART 2

MARCH 20, 2022 AARON SMITH SEASON 1 EPISODE 22

SHOW NOTES:

Today, in Episode #22, we continue our conversation with Pete Gahagan, regarding the Western model of education. This portion of the interview is focused mainly on the underlying movements that have contributed to what we see, institutionally in our educational structures. We also find ways in which we can foster the use of healthy educational tools in the classroom and in our personal lives. Our observations come from the perspective of outsiders, a fact Pete and I readily acknowledge. If you are an educator and would like to share your personal experiences, please feel free to email me. I would love to broaden my understanding of this important topic.



LINKS:

Recommended Books :

Substack Articles:

