Bricks in the Wall Part 2
Bricks in the Wall Part 2

subtlecain
Mar 20, 2022
BRICKS IN THE WALL PART 2

MARCH 20, 2022      AARON SMITH      SEASON 1      EPISODE 22

SHOW NOTES:
Today, in Episode #22, we continue our conversation with Pete Gahagan, regarding the Western model of education. This portion of the interview is focused mainly on the underlying movements that have contributed to what we see, institutionally in our educational structures. We also find ways in which we can foster the use of healthy educational tools in the classroom and in our personal lives. Our observations come from the perspective of outsiders, a fact Pete and I readily acknowledge. If you are an educator and would like to share your personal experiences, please feel free to email me. I would love to broaden my understanding of this important topic.

LINKS:
https://open.lib.umn.edu/sociology/chapter/16-1-a-brief-history-of-education-in-the-united-states/ general history of education in US

 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bSN4U3eWvxs - Prussian education model

 https://libertylifehappiness.com/education/ - Article with the Thomas Alexander quote and other info on Prussian model

 https://grandfather-economic-report.com/1895-test.htm - 1895 8th grade final exam Salina Kansas

 https://www.goodreads.com/quotes/516842-the-smart-way-to-keep-people-passive-and-obedient-is - Noam Chomsky quote

 https://tragedyandhope.com/ - good resources and info

 https://tragedyandhope.com/peace-revolution-episode-023/ - Peace Revolution Podcast #23

http://www.triviumeducation.com/trivium/- 7 liberal arts (Trivium / Quadrivium)

 https://getautonomy.info/ - Course on autonomy

 Recommended Books :

"The Underground History of American Education" - John Taylor Gatto

"Weapons of Mass Instruction" - John Taylor Gatto

"The Deliberate Dumbing Down of America" - Charlotte Thomson Iserbyt

"School World Order - The Technocratic Globalization of Corporatized Education" - John Klyczek

