Send us a Text Message.

BRICKS IN THE WALL PART 1

MARCH 13, 2022 AARON SMITH SEASON 1 EPISODE 21

SHOW NOTES:

Today, in Episode #21, we feature the first of a two part interview with Pete Gahagan, AKA Pete G, who shares some of the observations he has made about the educational system in the U.S. Of course, these observations are not confined to the US; many of them are pertinent to any place in Western civilization, to some degree or another. First and foremost, I want to acknowledge that being a teacher is an extremely challenging career.

https://open.lib.umn.edu/sociology/chapter/16-1-a-brief-history-of-education-in-the-united-states/ general history of education in US

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bSN4U3eWvxs - Prussian education model

https://libertylifehappiness.com/education/ - Article with the Thomas Alexander quote and other info on Prussian model

https://grandfather-economic-report.com/1895-test.htm - 1895 8th grade final exam Salina Kansas

https://www.goodreads.com/quotes/516842-the-smart-way-to-keep-people-passive-and-obedient-is - Noam Chomsky quote

https://tragedyandhope.com/ - good resources and info

https://tragedyandhope.com/peace-revolution-episode-023/ - Peace Revolution Podcast #23

http://www.triviumeducation.com/trivium/- 7 liberal arts (Trivium / Quadrivium)

https://getautonomy.info/ - Course on autonomy

Recommended Books :

"The Underground History of American Education" - John Taylor Gatto

"Weapons of Mass Instruction" - John Taylor Gatto

"The Deliberate Dumbing Down of America" - Charlotte Thomson Iserbyt

"School World Order - The Technocratic Globalization of Corporatized Education" - John Klyczek



Feel free to email me at subtlecain@protonmail.com with any questions or suggestions. Your support is always appreciated!



Substack Articles:

https://subtlecain.substack.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=substack_profile



You can support the show in these ways:



GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/thesubtlecainpodcast

Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/subtlecain

Support the Show.

You are valued, you are loved, and you are worthy.