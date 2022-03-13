BRICKS IN THE WALL PART 1
MARCH 13, 2022 AARON SMITH SEASON 1 EPISODE 21
SHOW NOTES:
Today, in Episode #21, we feature the first of a two part interview with Pete Gahagan, AKA Pete G, who shares some of the observations he has made about the educational system in the U.S. Of course, these observations are not confined to the US; many of them are pertinent to any place in Western civilization, to some degree or another. First and foremost, I want to acknowledge that being a teacher is an extremely challenging career.
https://open.lib.umn.edu/sociology/chapter/16-1-a-brief-history-of-education-in-the-united-states/ general history of education in US
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bSN4U3eWvxs - Prussian education model
https://libertylifehappiness.com/education/ - Article with the Thomas Alexander quote and other info on Prussian model
https://grandfather-economic-report.com/1895-test.htm - 1895 8th grade final exam Salina Kansas
https://www.goodreads.com/quotes/516842-the-smart-way-to-keep-people-passive-and-obedient-is - Noam Chomsky quote
https://tragedyandhope.com/ - good resources and info
https://tragedyandhope.com/peace-revolution-episode-023/ - Peace Revolution Podcast #23
http://www.triviumeducation.com/trivium/- 7 liberal arts (Trivium / Quadrivium)
https://getautonomy.info/ - Course on autonomy
Recommended Books :
"The Underground History of American Education" - John Taylor Gatto
"Weapons of Mass Instruction" - John Taylor Gatto
"The Deliberate Dumbing Down of America" - Charlotte Thomson Iserbyt
"School World Order - The Technocratic Globalization of Corporatized Education" - John Klyczek
You are valued, you are loved, and you are worthy.
