I look around and I see people struggling to make sense of the competing narratives they’re provided with via MSM and social media. The cognitive dissonance is astounding and the sheer magnitude of real, potential, and even contrived catastrophes leaves little room for thoughtful contemplation. The reality is that the stories we are told are not meant to make sense. There is a tactic called Ambiguity Increasing. Here is a quick description from the Federation of American Scientists that does a fair job of summarizing. Link: Federation of American Scientists

“Ambiguity-increasing deception is designed to generate confusion and cause mental conflict in the enemy decision maker. Anticipated effects of ambiguity-increasing deception can include a delay to making a specific decision, operational paralysis, or the distribution of enemy forces to locations far away from the intended location of the friendly efforts,” the Army manual said. Deceptive actions “can cause the target to delay a decision until it is too late to prevent friendly mission success. They can place the target in a dilemma for which no acceptable solution exists. They may even prevent the target from taking any action at all. This type of deception is typically successful with an indecisive decision maker who is known to avoid risk.”

I have heard people propose that the Military Industrial Complex (MIC) has taken over the country here in the Divided States of America. That is above my pay grade, so I will refrain from speculating. I can say beyond a shadow of a doubt that the DOD was intimately involved with the planning and implementation of much of the turmoil and medical tyranny we experienced over the past few years. The various three-letter agencies we see running amok here have counterparts and tendrils all over the world who also have dirty little fingers in dirty little pies.

Another thing I can say without hesitation is that Psychological Operations military tactics are being utilized against us constantly. The aforementioned tactic is one of many. Propaganda is carried out to influence people on a subconscious level. They are unaware of its presence and therefore ill-equipped to combat it. That means even those of us who are trying very hard to decrypt the messaging and see through the fog of a very real psychological war will miss the mark or fall prey to other, more subtle operations.

The point of this is not to dishearten but to encourage everyone to approach each subject with the proper humility and each person with a measure of grace. The Enemy is always going to hide in the shadows, and “For now we see through a glass, darkly…” (1 Corinthians 13:12).

Keep your eyes on the Lord and He will show you what you need to know and lead you where you need to go.

