I wanted to thank everyone out there who has subscribed to my Substack. I hope that you have also taken some time to listen to MY PODCAST. One of the things I have tried very hard to do with The subtlecain Podcast, has been to make the Episodes as timeless as I can. Some of the episodes certainly address topics that are related to recent events, but my intention has always been to bring concepts and ideas to the arena that transcend the trends.

I appreciate your continued support and recognize that I have not been writing much on Substack nor releasing new podcast episodes recently. If you have been with me for a while, you will remember that I have been working on a book. The progress has ebbed and flowed, as these things do. It has flowed much more than ebbed, as of late, and that is why I have been somewhat incognito.

There are a host of things that come to mind that I would love to write and/or podcast about. There are plenty of fascinating people that I would love to sit down and interview. My time and energy is mainly focused on my book right now. As there are many of you who have been with me for the long haul, I wanted to share that. Your support over the last few years and your patience with my irregularity is much appreciated.

I am scheduled to appear on the show of one of my previous guests in a few weeks. I will share the link when that time comes. I am not sure how long it will take between the recording of the episode and it being posted. More on that as I receive information.

In the meantime, please know how much I value the time you have generously shared with me by way of reading or listening. There are many people out there fighting the Good Fight and trying to dispel some of the propaganda and narratives being put forward. We all have a part to play in this life. We can all have a positive impact on those around us. Each day presents us with opportunities to uplift and encourage one another. Beware of anyone who uses intentionally inflammatory language to grab your attention. Do your best to not be amused, as that is the opposite of thoughtful contemplation. I am not saying that we all need to be serious all the time, but there is entirely too much amusement in our society.

The trauma-based entertainment industry has captured many people in its snares. We are much too disconnected to the real world and the people around us. There is just as much danger in getting lost down the rabbit holes as there is in accepting the narratives that are fed to us. I write this to myself as much as anyone else.

The genesis of the name subtlecain has to do with the fact that each and every one of us has the potential within us to be “The Baddies”. As Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn warns us in his book The Gulag Archipelago, “…the line separating good and evil passes not through states, nor between classes, nor between political parties either—but right through every human heart—and through all human hearts.”

We must all turn our gaze inward and see what things lie therein which require mending. As a Christ follower, I believe that, while we may make an effort to be better people, our real salvation comes from the work done on The Cross. That may offend some. I cannot help that, it is the Way. I am compelled to share the Good News, regardless of how people may perceive me for doing so. The cost of neglecting my duty is much too high.

I end with this quote from Michael Hoffman’s book Twilight Language,

“Call me a fundamentalist or whatever name you wish, but hell on earth is always built when our fallen human nature is denied, and then recruited to build heaven on earth.”