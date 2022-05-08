Send us a Text Message.

WORDS LIKE VIOLENCE?

MAY 08, 2022 AARON SMITH SEASON 1 EPISODE 26

SHOW NOTES:

Happy Mother's Day to all you wonderful moms out there! Today in Episode 26, we consider the importance of free-speech and the ability to engage in rational argumentation about the world around us. We also contemplate the difference between the risk of false information versus the absence of truth. Why is it so vital to society to embrace the ability to engage in civil discourse?



