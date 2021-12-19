The subtlecain Podcast
The subtlecain Podcast
What's the Frequency Pascal?
0:00
-22:51

What's the Frequency Pascal?

subtlecain
Dec 19, 2021
Share

Send us a Text Message.

WHAT'S THE FREQUENCY PASCAL?

DECEMBER 19, 2021      AARON SMITH      SEASON 1      EPISODE 9    

SHOW NOTES:

It's almost Christmas, so I thought it appropriate to spend Episode #9 discussing the meaning of this holiday and the various systems we use to organize our lives. Less structured and more personal is the tack I took here.

Merry Christmas, everyone. I hope you all have loved ones to share it with. And if you don't celebrate Christmas, I hope you at least take some time to connect with others. There are no links to show notes today, just well wishes. Happy Holidays.

Please consider supporting the show as a producer. You can click on the Support the Show button below and it will take you to my PayPal link.

You can also donate to the Day By Day Warming Shelter in Oshkosh, WI. Consider helping out this wonderful organization that truly saves lives: https://www.paypal.com/fundraiser/charity/1576745

Feel free to email me at subtlecain@protonmail.com with any questions or suggestions. Your support is always appreciated!

Substack Articles:
https://subtlecain.substack.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=substack_profile

You can support the show in these ways:

GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/thesubtlecainpodcast

Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/subtlecain

Support the Show.

You are valued, you are loved, and you are worthy.

0 Comments
The subtlecain Podcast
The subtlecain Podcast
The subtlecain podcast is devoted to helping truth-seekers navigate the complexities of the information age. Join your host, Aaron Smith, on a journey to sift and winnow through the narratives of the past and present with a critical eye, pumping out reason and piercing through the propaganda.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
subtlecain
Recent Episodes
Interview Dr. Joseph Sansone: Legal Battles and Learned Helplessness
  subtlecain
Interview James Roguski: Silence is Consent
  subtlecain
Interview Doc Malik: Don't Fall for the Fear
  subtlecain
Interview Patrick Wood: Mad World
  subtlecain
For Prion Out Loud Part 1
  subtlecain
They Blinded us with Science: Revisited
  subtlecain
Interview Hrvoje Moric: Happy Warrior
  subtlecain
Interview Iain Davis: The Disillusioned Blogger
  subtlecain