I’ve often wondered what it might have been like to grow up somewhere else.

I’ve always been curious about the world around me and fortunate enough to spend time with people from many different cultures and backgrounds throughout my life. Some of those experiences came through childhood friendships. Others came through military service, healthcare, travel, and countless conversations with people whose lives looked very different from my own.

What has always fascinated me wasn’t merely that they were different than me.

What inspired me was how much we had in common despite our differences.

That observation feels increasingly uncommon today.

We live in a culture that speaks constantly about diversity, yet often seems incapable of appreciating it. What should be a source of wonder has become a source of division. Instead of celebrating the beautifully varied ways human beings experience the world, we increasingly categorize people into competing groups and teach them to view one another through the lens of identity, power, and grievance.

Over the course of my professional and educational careers, I’ve sat through countless diversity and inclusion trainings. While their stated goals were often admirable, I frequently walked away with the sense that something essential had been lost.

The frameworks presented were rarely focused on understanding individuals. They often seemed more interested in teaching participants to interpret every human interaction through power dynamics. Race, sex, ethnicity, economic status, and countless other categories became the primary lens through which people were expected to understand themselves and one another.

The result was often the opposite of what was intended.

Rather than encouraging genuine curiosity about another person’s experiences, these models frequently reduced people to representatives of demographic groups. Instead of seeing a neighbor, a coworker, or a friend, we were encouraged to see a category. Conversations became negotiations between identities. Relationships became filtered through assumptions about privilege, oppression, and social positioning.

Perhaps this is inevitable whenever power becomes the highest value.

What struck me most about these trainings was not what they said about diversity. It was what they seemed to assume about human nature itself.

The Russian philosopher Nikolai Berdyaev offered a distinction that has become increasingly meaningful to me over the years. In his book Slavery and Freedom, he distinguished between the concepts of the individual and the personality.

At first glance, the difference appears insignificant. Yet Berdyaev argued that an individual remains largely defined by relationships within society. An individual can be measured, categorized, counted, and compared.

A personality is something else entirely.

A personality possesses a unique value that transcends social classification. A personality exists not merely in relation to other people but in relation to God Himself.

This may sound like a semantic distinction, but I believe it identifies one of the central problems of modern life.

When we see human beings primarily as individuals within groups, power naturally becomes the dominant concern. Every interaction becomes a matter of competing interests. Every institution becomes a battleground. Every disagreement becomes evidence of oppression or privilege.

But when we see human beings as personalities, the entire framework changes.

A personality cannot be reduced to a category.

A personality cannot be adequately described by demographic labels.

A personality possesses a sacred value that exists independently of social status, political affiliation, skin color, nationality, or economic class.

I was reminded of this recently while sitting with my wife as her mother approached the end of her life.

My mother-in-law lay unconscious, her long struggle nearly complete. As we sat beside her, my wife found herself studying her mother’s hands. Later she told me she wanted to remember them.

At first, that might seem like a strange thing to focus on.

But those hands told a story.

They had held babies. Prepared meals. Comforted the hurting. Performed countless acts of service that no historian will ever record. They bore the marks of work, sacrifice, hardship, and love. They were uniquely hers.

As I listened to my wife describe them, I was struck by how impossible it would be to reduce a life to a category. No demographic label could capture what those hands represented. No statistic could measure the love they had expressed or the burdens they had carried.

Those were not merely a woman’s hands.

They were her mother’s hands.

In that moment, it became obvious to me that every human life contains a depth that far exceeds our ability to classify it. Every person carries a story known fully only to God. Every personality bears marks that make them utterly distinct from every other person who has ever lived.

We are not abstractions.

We are not entries in a database.

We are not categories.

We are personalities.

This is one reason I find many contemporary conversations about diversity so unsatisfying. Diversity itself is not the problem. Diversity is one of the most beautiful aspects of human existence. Different traditions, cultures, languages, histories, and experiences enrich our understanding of the world.

The problem arises when diversity becomes detached from personhood.

When that happens, people cease being personalities and become statistics. They become voting blocs. Consumer categories. Demographic groups. Human resources. Data points.

History demonstrates where this road leads.

Advocates of population control have long found it easier to discuss humanity in terms of numbers rather than persons. Bureaucracies function most efficiently when people become entries on spreadsheets. Technocratic systems rely upon categorization and management. Ideologies of every variety eventually begin sorting human beings into classes.

Once people become abstractions, their inherent value becomes easier to ignore.

Scripture offers a radically different vision.

We are told that humanity was created in the image of God. The late Dr. Michael Heiser often referred to human beings as imagers. We were created to reflect God’s character into the world. That reality bestows a transcendent dignity upon every human life.

More importantly, it provides a foundation for understanding why every personality matters.

We are not merely biological organisms competing for resources.

We are not accidental collections of atoms.

We are not entries in a demographic report.

We are imagers.

And we have been entrusted with a responsibility.

The concept of stewardship has largely disappeared from modern thinking. Historically, a steward served as the representative of a king. During the king’s absence, the steward was entrusted with managing the king’s affairs and carrying out his will. It was a position of tremendous honor and tremendous responsibility.

The steward acted on behalf of the king.

He was never the king himself.

Each of us occupies a similar role.

We have been entrusted with lives, relationships, opportunities, talents, and responsibilities. We have been given instructions regarding how we ought to conduct ourselves. We have been granted freedom, but we have not been granted sovereignty.

One day, the King will return.

And we will all give an account for how we carried out our stewardship.

I think about this often.

It keeps me awake at night sometimes. It distracts me during the day. I wonder whether I am fulfilling my responsibilities faithfully. I wonder how often I fail to see other people as they truly are.

Because one of the most important responsibilities entrusted to us is recognizing the value of every other personality we encounter.

Not categories.

Not classes.

Not identities.

Personalities.

Fellow imagers.

Fellow stewards.

There are cultures I do not fully understand. Traditions that seem strange to me. Beliefs with which I strongly disagree. Yet none of those differences diminish the value of the people who hold them.

Our strength is not diversity itself.

Our strength is our ability to recognize our common humanity despite our differences.

It is our willingness to approach one another with curiosity instead of suspicion.

It is our willingness to seek understanding rather than domination.

It is our willingness to remember that every person we encounter bears the image of God, whether they recognize it or not.

We are not one of many.

We are each one of one.

Tomorrow morning, I hope you will take a moment to consider the miracle that you are and the miracle standing before you in every person you meet.

Not an individual lost within a category.

Not a member of a competing class.

A personality.

An imager.

A steward.

And when we inevitably fail to live up to that calling—as we all do—we can be grateful that the King has provided a way home.

That is the Good News.