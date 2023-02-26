Under the Sun

The subtlecain Podcast

The subtlecain podcast is devoted to helping truth-seekers navigate the complexities of the information age. Join your host, Aaron Smith, on a journey to sift and winnow through the narratives of the past and present with a critical eye, pumping out reason and piercing through the propaganda.

The subtlecain podcast is devoted to helping truth-seekers navigate the complexities of the information age. Join your host, Aaron Smith, on a journey to sift and winnow through the narratives of the past and present with a critical eye, pumping out reason and piercing through the propaganda.