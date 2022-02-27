The subtlecain Podcast
subtlecain
Feb 27, 2022
UNDER MY THUMB

FEBRUARY 27, 2022      AARON SMITH      SEASON 1      EPISODE 19

SHOW NOTES:

This week's Episode #19 takes another look at Biderman's Chart of Coercion, but from a different perspective. The abusive and authoritarian actions we have been subjected to over the last couple of years need to be acknowledged if we are going to be able to recognize them moving forward. The tactics are not new, nor are they relevant only to the current events. Coercion is anathema to consent. The more we understand the tactics of totalitarianism, the less likely they will be effective against us.

Biderman's Chart of Coercion: https://www.strath.ac.uk/media/1newwebsite/departmentsubject/socialwork/documents/eshe/Bidermanschartofcoercion.pdf

Airborne Precautions:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK531468
https://www.osha.gov/sites/default/files/publications/OSHA3767.pdf (SEE FIGURE 2: SURGICAL MASKS, FILTERING FACEPIECE RESPIRATORS, AND SURGICAL RESPIRATORS)

 Feel free to email me at subtlecain@protonmail.com with any questions or suggestions. Your support is always appreciated!

Substack Articles:
https://subtlecain.substack.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=substack_profile

You are valued, you are loved, and you are worthy.

The subtlecain podcast is devoted to helping truth-seekers navigate the complexities of the information age. Join your host, Aaron Smith, on a journey to sift and winnow through the narratives of the past and present with a critical eye, pumping out reason and piercing through the propaganda.
