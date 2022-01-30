Send us a Text Message.

UNCOMFORTABLY NUMB

JANUARY 30, 2021 AARON SMITH SEASON 1 EPISODE 15

SHOW NOTES:

Information is in no short supply in the modern world. In Episode #15, we delve into some ancient information: Plato's Myth of Thamus and Theuth. We discuss the story in relation to our heavy reliance on search engines to find accurate information. We also touch on the potential consequences of focusing only on the world around us—the outside world—instead of looking within ourselves.

Plato's Phaedrus: The Myth of Thamus and Theuth: https://conversational-leadership.net/myth-of-thamus-and-theuth

Feel free to email me at subtlecain@protonmail.com with any questions or suggestions. Your support is always appreciated!



Substack Articles:

https://subtlecain.substack.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=substack_profile



You can support the show in these ways:



GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/thesubtlecainpodcast

Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/subtlecain

Support the Show.

You are valued, you are loved, and you are worthy.