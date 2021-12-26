Send us a Text Message.

THEY BLINDED US WITH SCIENCE

DECEMBER 26, 2021 AARON SMITH SEASON 1 EPISODE 10

SHOW NOTES:

In Episode #10, I discuss the definition and practical reality of scientism. Unlike the pragmatic, valuable, and necessary use of the scientific method to discover truths about our natural world, scientism is a belief that the natural sciences are the only way that we can know anything about life. It excludes all other forms of inquiry and has become a tool of technocrats who are trying to control the flow of information and pervert the search for truth.

I hope you all had a great holiday!

Feel free to email me at subtlecain@protonmail.com with any questions or suggestions. Your support is always appreciated!



Substack Articles:

https://subtlecain.substack.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=substack_profile



You can support the show in these ways:



GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/thesubtlecainpodcast

Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/subtlecain

Support the Show.

You are valued, you are loved, and you are worthy.