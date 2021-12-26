THEY BLINDED US WITH SCIENCE
DECEMBER 26, 2021 AARON SMITH SEASON 1 EPISODE 10
SHOW NOTES:
In Episode #10, I discuss the definition and practical reality of scientism. Unlike the pragmatic, valuable, and necessary use of the scientific method to discover truths about our natural world, scientism is a belief that the natural sciences are the only way that we can know anything about life. It excludes all other forms of inquiry and has become a tool of technocrats who are trying to control the flow of information and pervert the search for truth.
I hope you all had a great holiday!
